Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $150.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

LEN stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.91 and a 200 day moving average of $106.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $130.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 78,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

