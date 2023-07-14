Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech accounts for about 1.2% of EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. owned 0.07% of Legend Biotech worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 6.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEGN traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,283. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.61. Legend Biotech Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.