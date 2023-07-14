Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.63

Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 64985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a market cap of $594.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,013,628 shares in the company, valued at $60,573,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,013,628 shares in the company, valued at $60,573,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $392,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,281,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,911,497.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,267 shares of company stock worth $5,676,724. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. AWH Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 26.1% during the first quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 96,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 26.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.