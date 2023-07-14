Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Leading Edge Materials Stock Up 2.6 %

LEMIF stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.12. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,788. Leading Edge Materials has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

