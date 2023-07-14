Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Chad R increased its position in Tesla by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 60,745 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $278.52. 29,222,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,341,031. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $882.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays cut shares of Tesla from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total value of $610,287.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,564.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,299 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

