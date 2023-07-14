Latitude Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.83. 611,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $158.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

