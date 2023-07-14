Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 62,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 54,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

LGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Largo from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Largo Trading Down 7.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.93.

Largo last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.67 million. Largo had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Largo Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Largo by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Largo by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Largo by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Largo by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

