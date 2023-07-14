Largo (NYSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 62,734 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 54,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Largo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Largo from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.50 and a beta of 1.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Largo
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Largo by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Largo in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Largo by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Largo by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Largo by 13.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Largo
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
