LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA) Short Interest Update

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 968,800 shares, a growth of 877.6% from the June 15th total of 99,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

LanzaTech Global Trading Down 0.5 %

LNZA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,913. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.68. LanzaTech Global has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.06.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $9.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LanzaTech Global will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in LanzaTech Global during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

