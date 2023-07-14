Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Downgraded to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LDSCY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($9.01) to GBX 725 ($9.33) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Land Securities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 625 ($8.04) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $675.00.

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.28 on Monday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.82.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

