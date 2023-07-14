Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $101.86 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market cap of $101.86 million and approximately $85.06 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded up 16.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Kyber Network Crystal v2

Kyber Network Crystal v2 was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 227,814,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

