Kujira Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular exchanges. Kujira has a total market capitalization of $88.47 million and $414,267.27 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kujira

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.79123664 USD and is up 7.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $299,621.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

