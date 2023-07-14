KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF

KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF by 204.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

