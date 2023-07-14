KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of KraneShares Bloomberg China Bond Inclusion Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBND – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68. 3 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.50.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.
The Krane Shares China Credit Index ETF (KBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund passively invests in Chinese RMB-denominated fixed income securities, and fixed allocations to various sectors. KBND was launched on Dec 2, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.
