Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.58

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.58 and traded as low as $3.61. Koss shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 15,930 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koss in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Trading Down 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.64.

Institutional Trading of Koss

Koss ( NASDAQ:KOSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 63.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOSS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koss by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Koss by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

