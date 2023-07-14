KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th.

KNOT Offshore Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KNOT Offshore Partners to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of KNOP stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.23. 77,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,161. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.82. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.05 million. On average, analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

