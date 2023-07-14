Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 543,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,799 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $30,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,425,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,413,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Insider Activity

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $73,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $3,629,626.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,516 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

