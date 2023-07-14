Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €8.42 ($9.25) and last traded at €8.45 ($9.29). Approximately 256,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.46 ($9.30).
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.16 and a 200-day moving average of €9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile
Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.
