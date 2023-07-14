Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,074,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,986,000 after acquiring an additional 863,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $806,351,000 after acquiring an additional 70,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BMY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

