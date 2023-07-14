Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 2,369 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.9% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,458,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,541,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,341 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $857,293,000 after acquiring an additional 405,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $174.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.56. The company has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

