Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 517.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,144,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,797,268 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 388.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 670,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 532,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,943,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,953,000 after buying an additional 461,031 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $121.57 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $111.55.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total value of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,965.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock worth $5,117,562 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.