Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kinneret Advisory LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,657 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of F. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 11,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 18,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 53.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

