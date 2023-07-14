Kinneret Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after buying an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prologis by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,430,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480,063 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,101,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,251,466,000 after acquiring an additional 103,643 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $126.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. The company has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.97. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $138.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.14%.

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

