Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,502 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.63.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

