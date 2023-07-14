Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IFF opened at $81.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.