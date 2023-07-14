Kinneret Advisory LLC Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $118.40 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.66 and its 200-day moving average is $111.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

