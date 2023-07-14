Kinneret Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.2% of Kinneret Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $9,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.1 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $260.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

