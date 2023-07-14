Kinneret Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Kinneret Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,005,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,291,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,307,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,247,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 103,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,698,000 after purchasing an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Prudential Financial stock opened at $92.34 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.40.
Prudential Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.17.
Prudential Financial Profile
Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.
