Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Trading Up 2.5%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.80 and last traded at $11.78. Approximately 326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Kingswood Acquisition by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 11.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kingswood Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $3,787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business in the wealth management and investment management sectors in the United States and internationally.

