Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Trading Up 4.7%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) was up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 5,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 4,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Kidoz Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47.

Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kidoz had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Kidoz Company Profile

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

