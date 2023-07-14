KeyCorp Trims LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Target Price to $80.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.01 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LyondellBasell Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $71.46 and a 1-year high of $101.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.81.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 30.2% during the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $16,144,000. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

