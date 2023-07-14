KeyCorp Raises Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $600.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $527.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.8 %

MPWR stock opened at $576.62 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $581.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $490.46 and its 200 day moving average is $467.44.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 25.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,247 shares in the company, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,738,133.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,088 shares of company stock valued at $19,081,728 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

