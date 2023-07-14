KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.09.

NYSE MUR opened at $41.26 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after acquiring an additional 729,319 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,123,000 after acquiring an additional 285,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,682,000 after acquiring an additional 365,686 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,806,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,789,000 after acquiring an additional 98,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,722,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,678,000 after acquiring an additional 569,458 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

