Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.39

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and traded as high as $10.16. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 956 shares traded.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts expect that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter engines and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

