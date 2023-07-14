Katana Capital Limited (KAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 16th

Katana Capital Limited (ASX:KAT – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 16th.
Katana Capital Stock Performance
Katana Capital Company Profile
Katana Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. Katana Capital Limited was founded on September 19, 2005 and is based in Perth, Australia.
