Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Shares of Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.29. Approximately 22,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 25,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $371.15 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Karat Packaging ( NASDAQ:KRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.96 million. Karat Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,176 shares during the period. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

