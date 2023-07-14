Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Trading Up 0.6%

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.77. Approximately 255,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 156,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kaleyra in a report on Friday, March 17th.
Kaleyra Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaleyra
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kaleyra during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kaleyra by 1,576,300.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, OTTs, software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organization worldwide. The company provides cloud communications platforms, which manages multi-channel integrated communications services including inbound/outbound messaging solutions, programmable voice and interactive voice response configurations, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, rich communication services, and other IP communications, such as e-mail, push notifications, video/audio/chat, and WhatsApp services.
