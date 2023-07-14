K92 Mining Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for K92 Mining in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Clarus Securities analyst V. Arora now forecasts that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for K92 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. K92 Mining had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of C$54.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$51.30 million.

KNT opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.02.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

