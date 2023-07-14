Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) fell 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.48. 3,442,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average session volume of 859,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Jupiter Wellness Stock Up 6.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter. Jupiter Wellness had a negative return on equity of 189.51% and a negative net margin of 206.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jupiter Wellness in the first quarter worth $846,000. Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Jupiter Wellness by 2.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,091,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jupiter Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 18.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

