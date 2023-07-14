JTC (LON:JTC) Shares Up 0.5%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 740 ($9.52) and last traded at GBX 737 ($9.48). 73,538 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 233,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 733 ($9.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Shore Capital upgraded JTC to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JTC from GBX 760 ($9.78) to GBX 770 ($9.91) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.06) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.32) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

JTC Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 728.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 730.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3,070.83 and a beta of 0.53.

JTC Increases Dividend

About JTC

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.88 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from JTC’s previous dividend of $3.10. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,166.67%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

