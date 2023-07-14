JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,845 ($23.74) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FRNWF. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.45) to GBX 1,780 ($22.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.37) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.72) to GBX 1,654 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Future Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.35. Future has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

