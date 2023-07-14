JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) to Underweight

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BNTGY. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut Brenntag from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.6 %

Brenntag stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $16.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $15.22.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

