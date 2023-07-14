JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $67.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. Coca-Cola has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $46,535.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 68,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 70,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

