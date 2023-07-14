Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $112.19

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.19 ($1.44) and traded as low as GBX 103.46 ($1.33). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 104.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 289,009 shares traded.

Johnson Service Group Trading Up 9.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 111 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.13. The stock has a market cap of £481.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,903.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.