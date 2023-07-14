John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Major Shareholder Sells $147,044.17 in Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Deborah E. Wiley sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $147,044.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WLY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company had a trading volume of 431,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,875. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 118.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 482.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

