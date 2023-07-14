JOANN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marybeth Hays acquired 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,199.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,470.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Get JOANN alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOAN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JOANN by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOANN stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.76. JOANN has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $478.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.60 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that JOANN will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $3.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of JOANN in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

JOANN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.