Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) Shares Down 2.8%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 52,481 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 291,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. 0.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

