JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Underperform”

Evercore ISI lowered shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.56.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 136.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,545 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 154.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 222,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 135,255 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,980,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,937,000 after buying an additional 1,371,929 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

