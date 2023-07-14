Jet Protocol Price Tops $0.0084 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.31 million and approximately $309,033.74 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021069 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014317 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,350.46 or 1.00067311 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00850408 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $307,385.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

