JCSD Capital LLC Raises Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Amerant Bancorp accounts for approximately 3.1% of JCSD Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in Amerant Bancorp were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,319,000 after acquiring an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 178,928 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 523,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amerant Bancorp by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,532,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Amerant Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amerant Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Amerant Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amerant Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

In other Amerant Bancorp news, CEO Gerald P. Plush acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $45,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 54,865 shares in the company, valued at $996,897.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $80,375. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMTB stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,887. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.14). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

About Amerant Bancorp

(Free Report)

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers checking, savings, business, and money market accounts; cash management services; and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amerant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.