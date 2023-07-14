JCSD Capital LLC Cuts Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

JCSD Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. East West Bancorp accounts for about 2.6% of JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JCSD Capital LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. 231,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,337. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Manuel Pham Alvarez acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.60 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,802. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.