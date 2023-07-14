Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZFree Report) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $14.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.75.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $126.76 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $163.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $892.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.11 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 6,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $790,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $204,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,726 shares of company stock worth $1,011,386. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

